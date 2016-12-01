Nov 30 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Says has prepaid $373 million corresponding to September 2017 amortization under facilities agreement dated Sept 29, 2014

* Says with prepayment $664 million of currently funded commitments maturing in 2018 have been exchanged into revolving facility

* Says with this initiative total commitments under revolving facilities in credit agreement has increased to $1.4 billion