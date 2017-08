Dec 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

* Says November passenger cars sales of 96,767 vehicles versus 89,479 vehicles last year

* Says November total sales of 135,550 vehicles versus 120,824 vehicles last year

* Says November total domestic sales of 126,325 vehicles versus 110,599 vehicles last year Source text: bit.ly/2fTlUnV Further company coverage: