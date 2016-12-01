FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman H1 net result group share swings to loss of 7.7 mln euros
December 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Orchestra Premaman H1 net result group share swings to loss of 7.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Orchestra Premaman SA :

* Reports H1 2016/2017 revenue of 297.4 million euros ($315.8 million)(up +9.9%)

* H1 2016/2017 gross operating income: 20.3 million euros, down 23.7% yoy

* H1 2016/2017 net loss group share 7.7 million euros vs profit of 3.2 million euros a year ago

* 2019 guidance reiterated

* First-half highlights included a cold, rainy spring in Europe, which adversely impacted sales, coupled with strikes in France

* First-half highlights included a heat wave that plagued Europe in august

* The decrease in the gross margin is explained by in large part, the appreciation of the dollar for the textile business

* For fiscal year 2016/2017, in line with this outlook, the current goi target is approximately 8 pct of revenue, on the back of H1 performances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

