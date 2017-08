Nov 30 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* Sheryl Sandberg donated 880,000 shares of her class A common stock to Sheryl Sandberg & Dave Goldberg Family Fund - SEC filing

* Facebook - COO Sandberg sold 109,000 shares of class A common stock at prices between $119.88/share to $121.67/share on Monday in open market transactions Source: bit.ly/2gIf3yW Further company coverage: