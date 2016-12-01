BRIEF-Wendel presents its strategic orientation for 2017-20

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wendel :

* Wendel presents its strategic orientation for 2017-20

* 3-4 billion euros in equity investments between 2017 and 2020, including 500-1,000 million euros from link-minded partners.

* Aims at building a portfolio of with around 50 pct unlisted assets

* Aims at double-digit average total shareholder return, with dividend increases year after year consistent with our TSR target, and with share buybacks regularly

* Wendel - for 2017-20 aims 200-500 million euros in Wendel equity per transaction in Europe and North America, 50-200 million euros in Oranje-Nassau développement equity/transaction in Africa and Southeast Asia;

* Will durably operate with net debt less than 3 billion euros on an ongoing basis (2017-20) and targets positive cash flow over period at holding company level

* Aims to continue generating double-digit total shareholder return (2017-20)