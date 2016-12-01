BRIEF-UK's Ofcom publishes narrowband market review 2017 consultation

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's Ofcom

* UK's Ofcom - published its narrowband market review 2017 consultation, which covers five wholesale markets that underpin delivery of retail fixed voice telephone services in uk

* UK's Ofcom - reviewing wholesale fixed analogue exchange lines markets and ISDN30 and ISDN2 markets

* UK's Ofcom - has also today announced a separate review of retail market for standalone landline telephone services, to ensure that customers receive value for money

* UK's Ofcom - reviewing wholesale call origination markets and wholesale call termination market

* UK's Ofcom - proposing to significantly reduce wholesale regulation that we apply to telecoms providers in these markets