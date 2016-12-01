FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fresenius, FMC to focus on IFRS reporting standard, drop U.S. GAAP
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 1, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fresenius, FMC to focus on IFRS reporting standard, drop U.S. GAAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se

* Says will focus on ifrs reporting starting fiscal year 2017

* Says will then no longer provide u.s. Gaap financial information

* Says will focus on ifrs reporting and discontinue u.s. Gaap financial statements

* Says will focus its reporting on financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards (ifrs) in euro currency starting with the 2017 fiscal year on january 1, 2017

* Says discontinuation of u.s. Gaap reporting will not affect the sponsored level 2 american depositary receipt (adr) program of fresenius medical care ag & co. Kgaa in the united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.