9 months ago
BRIEF-Officiis Properties H1 net result swings to profit of 4.8 mln euros
December 1, 2016 / 6:56 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Officiis Properties H1 net result swings to profit of 4.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Officiis Properties SA :

* H1 net profit 4.8 million euros ($5.10 million) (H1 2015: loss of 14.0 mln euros)

* H1 real estate portfolio valued at 275.8 million euros(excluding duties)

* H1 EPRA NAV per share (diluted): 0.86 euros

* H1 gross rental income: 4.1 million euros

* Excluding think building operational portfolio is expected to report an occupancy rate of 84 pct at end of FY 2016-17

* At Sept. 30, 2016, occupancy rate came to 63 pct, up 20 pct from Sept. 30, 2015 (43 pct)

* Results for FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 will be impacted by financial vacancies, while rental discounts granted to new tenants will continue to affect company's cash position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

