FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Grainger says Brexit uncertainty has not impacted its sales pipeline
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Grainger says Brexit uncertainty has not impacted its sales pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc :

* Full year results for year ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Refocused and simplified business delivers strong earnings growth and a 64 pct increase in dividend

* Net rental income up 15 pct to £37.4m (FY15: £32.4m)

* Profit before tax up 64 pct to £84.2m (FY15: £51.4m)

* EPRA NNNAV growth of 9 pct to 287p (FY15: 263p)

* Total return (return on shareholder equity) of 10.6 pct (FY15: 10.0 pct)

* We look forward to an exciting and profitable future ahead

* Brexit vote was seen to have a negative impact on housing market but was not evidenced in our sales pipeline

* PRS sector is widely regarded as one of most resilient real estate classes post EU referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.