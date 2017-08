Dec 1 (Reuters) - Home Invest Belgium SA :

* Announces the acquisition of 241 cottages in center parcs Port Zelande in the Netherlands

* Based on the values of last Sept. 30, this acquisition will represent approximately 10 pct of the portfolio of the REIT and will improve its geographical diversification Source text: bit.ly/2fHl6E5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)