9 months ago
BRIEF-UK watchdog announces new rules for cash savings accounts
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 1, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-UK watchdog announces new rules for cash savings accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - UK's FCA (Financial Conduct Authority):

* Publishes new data on savings interest rates and announces new rules coming into effect

* New rules means that firms will have to provide easy-to-understand key information in an upfront summary box to help consumers compare savings accounts

* Firms will also have to clearly remind consumers about changes in interest rates or end of an introductory rate

* In addition, firms will be required to provide a quicker and easier switching process

* Will now evaluate effectiveness of this remedy and consider whether to introduce this disclosure, or other remedies into handbook rules Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

