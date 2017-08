BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra November total sales down about 22 pct

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd :

* November total sales of 32,499 units versus 41,590 units last year

* November domestic sales of 29,814 units versus 39,383 units last year

* November exports of 2,685 units versus 2,207 units last year

* November passenger vehicle sales of 13,217 units versus 19,662 units last year

* November domestic tractor sales of 15,918 units versus 20,819 units last year

* November total tractor sales of 17,262 units versus 21,717 units last year

* Says "sudden announcement of demonitization has brought in an immediate disruption and uncertainty"

* Says demonetization impact to be short term