Dec 1 (Reuters) - Uni-bio Science Group Ltd :

* unit entered into a multiple drug co-development agreement with Beijing Sun-Novo Pharmaceutical Research Co., Limited

* deal to extend group's current research and development capabilities in small molecule drug development

* Project is targeted to start in 2017 and launch sales in market around 2020-2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2gBHcEU) Further company coverage: