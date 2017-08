Dec 1 (Reuters) - Unimot SA :

* Says it signs agreement with Switzerland-based Avia International for use of Avia trademark

* Signs 5-year agreement for use of Avia trademark in Poland

* By 2020 plans to create petrol station network with about 100 units under Avia brand on franchise basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)