BRIEF-Hongkong Chinese updates on legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hongkong Chinese Ltd

* MMT confirmed that breaches caused by negligence of Cheok were not caused by either reckless or intentional misconduct

* "Above mentioned report will not have any material effect on business or operations of company"

* Updates on legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director

* MMT handed down its written report of proceedings dated 29th November, 2016

* MMT made following orders against Cheok pay a regulatory fine of HK$800,000 and undergoe a training programme approved by SFC