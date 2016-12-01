FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hongkong Chinese updates on legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director
December 1, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Hongkong Chinese updates on legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hongkong Chinese Ltd

* MMT confirmed that breaches caused by negligence of Cheok were not caused by either reckless or intentional misconduct

* "Above mentioned report will not have any material effect on business or operations of company"

* Updates on legal proceedings involving an independent non-executive director

* MMT handed down its written report of proceedings dated 29th November, 2016

* MMT made following orders against Cheok pay a regulatory fine of HK$800,000 and undergoe a training programme approved by SFC Source text ID: (bit.ly/2gBQ2lY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

