FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Singapore Exchange updates on Straits Times Index quarterly review
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 1, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Exchange updates on Straits Times Index quarterly review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of Straits Times Index, following December quarterly review

* Next review will take place on 2 March 2017

* Companies on reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before next review

* FTSE partnered with Singapore Press and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to jointly calculate the Singapore stock market's main benchmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.