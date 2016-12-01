BRIEF-Singapore Exchange updates on Straits Times Index quarterly review

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd

* FTSE Russell announces that there will be no changes to constituents of Straits Times Index, following December quarterly review

* Next review will take place on 2 March 2017

* Companies on reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before next review

* FTSE partnered with Singapore Press and the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to jointly calculate the Singapore stock market's main benchmark