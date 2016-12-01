FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources

* Team led by Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp and U.S.-based private equity house Carlyle has emerged as final global group seeking to buy Mcdonald's China franchise - FT citing sources

* Mcdonald's China franchise deal could fetch between $2billion-$3billion - FT citing sources

* TPG Capital and Bain Capital have dropped out of the process of bidding for Mcdonald's China franchise - FT, citing sources

Source : on.ft.com/2fImVAv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
