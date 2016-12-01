BRIEF-Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Citic and Carlyle team take pole position for Mcdonald's China - FT, citing sources

* Team led by Chinese conglomerate Citic Group Corp and U.S.-based private equity house Carlyle has emerged as final global group seeking to buy Mcdonald's China franchise - FT citing sources

* Mcdonald's China franchise deal could fetch between $2billion-$3billion - FT citing sources

* TPG Capital and Bain Capital have dropped out of the process of bidding for Mcdonald's China franchise - FT, citing sources

