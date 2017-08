Dec 1 (Reuters) - CeoTronics AG :

* H1 sales of approximately 10.2 million euros ($10.84 million) (+ 20.7 percent), order intake about 11.6 million euros (+ 48.9 percent)

* Preliminary results after 6 months of 2016/2017 support assumptions that CeoTronics can significantly increase sales compared to previous year and generate positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)