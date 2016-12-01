BRIEF-ISR Capital notes inaccurate media reports

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Isr Capital Ltd

* Note recent media reports which inaccurately associate ISR Capital Limited with three individuals charged for various offences

* Inaccurate media reports imply that ISR Capital Limited is somehow involved in so-called "penny stock" saga

* Trading in company's shares have been suspended since 27 November 2016

* Implied "links" of ISR Capital Limited to investigations may have contributed to volatility in company's stock price in recent days

* Implied "links" of ISR Capital Limited to investigations may have contributed to volatility in company's stock price in recent days

* There is no direct or indirect link of ISR Capital Limited, its directors and officers