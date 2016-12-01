FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ISR Capital notes inaccurate media reports
December 1, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ISR Capital notes inaccurate media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Isr Capital Ltd

* Note recent media reports which inaccurately associate ISR Capital Limited with three individuals charged for various offences

* Inaccurate media reports imply that ISR Capital Limited is somehow involved in so-called "penny stock" saga

* Trading in company's shares have been suspended since 27 November 2016

* Implied "links" of ISR Capital Limited to investigations may have contributed to volatility in company's stock price in recent days

* There is no direct or indirect link of ISR Capital Limited, its directors and officers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

