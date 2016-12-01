FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Swiber updates on court orders on placement of Co into judicial management
#Bankruptcy News
December 1, 2016 / 12:41 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Swiber updates on court orders on placement of Co into judicial management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Swiber Holdings Limited

* Singapore high court also ordered that validity of orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days

* Court granted an extension of time until 23 march 2017 for judicial managers to, inter alia, send to creditors a statement of proposals

* Judicial managers will also be making arrangements to convene an informal creditors' meeting in january 2017

* Refers to orders of Singapore High Court dated 6 october 2016 placing company and Swiber Offshore Construction Pte Ltd into judicial management

* Orders placing companies in judicial management shall be extended to remain in force for a further 180 days from 4 april 2017, until 1 october 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

