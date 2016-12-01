FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Kura Oncology presents preclinical data on cancer drug
December 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Kura Oncology presents preclinical data on cancer drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Kura Oncology Inc:

* Kura Oncology -presented preclinical data highlighting identification, characterization of ko-947, its development candidate targeting erk1/2 kinases

* Kura Oncology - anticipate nominating development candidate for menin-MLL program by 2016 end, initiating phase 1 clinical trial for ko-947 in h1 2017

* Kura Oncology - results from screening large panel of pdx models show that ko-947 induces tumor regressions in braf or ras mutated tumor models

* Kura Oncology - data suggest drug properties of ko-947 may allow Kura to maximize therapeutic window with flexible administration routes and schedules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

