Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hinsang Group:

* Formation Of JV Company

* Hin Feng and Kung Fu animation entered into cooperative agreement

* Pursuant to deal parties agreed to jointly establish jv company

* Aggregate capital contribution of parties is estimated to be approximately RMB15 million

* Parties will pay capital contribution in cash Source text ID: (bit.ly/2gXYQG7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )