9 months ago
BRIEF-Epicentre enters MOU with Japan Ipl Holdings
#Consumer Electronics
December 1, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Epicentre enters MOU with Japan Ipl Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Epicentre Holdings Limited

* Co has on 1 december 2016 entered into a memorandum of understanding ("mou") with Jonathan Lim Zheng Jie, Chan Lai Choo and Lim Ze Tian

* Target group is principally engaged in business of hair removal and skin rejuvenation salon for men and women in Singapore

* Parties agreed to negotiate for 2 months from date of MOU for potential cooperation, joint venture or acquisition with respect to japan ipl and all its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

