9 months ago
BRIEF-IGD board approves issue of 100 mln euro bond
December 1, 2016 / 10:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-IGD board approves issue of 100 mln euro bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA :

* Board resolves to issue unsecured non-convertible seven year bonds reserved to qualified investors of 100.0 million euros ($106.17 million)

* Bond to be issued by and no later than Jan. 31, 2017

* Bond has gross annual coupon equal to 2.25 percent

* This transaction will enable IGD to extent its financial maturity profiles and to further reduce the cost of funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

