Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chigo Holding Ltd

* Guangdong Chigo entered into equipment purchase agreement

* FE Leasing has conditionally agreed to purchase equipment from Guangdong Chigo at an aggregate consideration of rmb64.1 million

* Guangdong Chigo entered into finance lease contract with FE Leasing Source text: (bit.ly/2gYcs4r) Further company coverage: