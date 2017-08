Dec 1 (Reuters) - Royal Unibrew A/S :

* New CEO of Royal Unibrew

* Jesper B. Jørgensen will be appointed new CEO of Royal Unibrew no later than June 1, 2017

* Jesper B. Jørgensen to replace Henrik Brandt as CEO