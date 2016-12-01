FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tata Motors November sales flat at 38,900 units
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tata Motors November sales flat at 38,900 units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :

* Tata Motors sales flat at 38,900 in November 2016

* Says November domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles of 33274 units , down 6 percent

* Says November passenger vehicle sales of 12,736 units , up 22 percent

* Says November domestic commercial vehicle sales of 20,538, down 17 percent

* Says company's sales from exports was at 5,626 units in November 2016, a growth of 57% compared November 2015

* Says long haul cargo operators were severely affected by cash crunch and deferring purchases in Nov 2016

* Says "the impact of demonetization was felt across all segments."

Source text: bit.ly/2gJIvnY Further company coverage:

