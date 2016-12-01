FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-TVS Motor Nov sales marginally down
December 1, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-TVS Motor Nov sales marginally down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - TVS Motor Co Ltd :

* Says TVS motor company clocks 224,971 units in November 2016

* Says November two-wheeler sales of 219,088 vehicles, versus 217,706 vehicles last year

* Says three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 5,883 units in November 2016 as against 7,695 units in November 2015

* Total exports registered sales of 32,829 units in the month of November 2016 as against 33,621 units recorded in the month of November 2015

* Says due to the demonetization exercise, the company witnessed a short-term impact on November sales Source text: bit.ly/2gOHjvX Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
