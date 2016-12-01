FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Media General announces extension of change of control offer
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Media General announces extension of change of control offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Media General Inc :

* Media General announces extension of change of control offer

* Media General -LIN Television extended change of control offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2022 notes issued by LIN

* Media General Inc - change of control offer, which was scheduled to expire on November 30, 2016, has been extended to December 7, 2016

* All other terms and conditions of change of control offer shall remain unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

