BRIEF-Media General announces extension of change of control offer

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Media General Inc :

* Media General announces extension of change of control offer

* Media General -LIN Television extended change of control offer to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2022 notes issued by LIN

* Media General Inc - change of control offer, which was scheduled to expire on November 30, 2016, has been extended to December 7, 2016

* All other terms and conditions of change of control offer shall remain unchanged