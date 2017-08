Dec 1 (Reuters) - Emperor Capital :

* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Subscription price of hk$0.66 per subscription share.

* Expected that subscriber will not become a substantial shareholder of company immediately after subscription.

* Aggregate gross and net proceeds of subscription will be approximately hk$404.5 million

* Proceeds intended to be used for expansion of money lending businesses of group