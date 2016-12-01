BRIEF-Marriott says negative impact to Q4 contract sales from Hurricane Matthew is $7 mln-$8 mln

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide says estimates that negative impact to contract sales in Q4 as a result of Hurricane Matthew was about $7 million to $8 million

* Says currently, all of co's sales centers that were impacted by Hurricane Matthew are fully operational

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - reiterating its contract sales growth guidance of mid-teens for Q4

* Company expects to mitigate a portion of negative impact to net income from lost contract sales

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide - even with the negative impact, co is reiterating its contract sales growth guidance of mid-teens for Q4 and roughly four percent for full year