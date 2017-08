Dec 1 (Reuters) - Whitestone Reit :

* Whitestone Reit completes sale of two non-core Houston legacy properties; expects to recognize a $2.1 million gain

* Whitestone Reit - company sold properties for $4.9 million

* Whitestone Reit - as part of transaction, Whitestone provided $1.7 million in short term seller financing secured by properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: