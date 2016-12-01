FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Alterra power's unit HS Orka hf gets positive results from arbitration regarding validity of power purchase agreement with Norurál Helguvík ehf
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Alterra power's unit HS Orka hf gets positive results from arbitration regarding validity of power purchase agreement with Norurál Helguvík ehf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp :

* Alterra Power-co's unit HS Orka hf got positive results from arbitration regarding validity of power purchase agreement with Norurál Helguvík ehf

* Alterra Power Corp - arbitration panel determined that power purchase agreement has lapsed due to certain circumstances, and therefore is at an end

* Alterra Power Corp - panel determined that ending of contract was not due to any fault on part of HS Orka

* Alterra Power Corp - panel determined that all counterclaims advanced by norurál in arbitration have been denied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

