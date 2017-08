Dec 1 (Reuters) - Astro SA :

* Starts cooperation with Grupa Gamerock SA

* As part of the cooperation with Grupa Gamerock to launch e-sport TV channel

* E-Sport TV channel to cover e-sport events and broadcast video games materials 24/7

* Grupa Gamerock SA operates as e-sport agency and organises sports tournaments