FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp updates on new regulation on super luxury cars
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 1, 2016 / 2:26 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp updates on new regulation on super luxury cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Baic Motor Corp Ltd

* “Company expects that company’s investment income from benz sales will not be affected by aforesaid new regulation”

* Ministry of finance and state administration of taxation promulgated “notice on imposing additional consumption tax on super-luxury cars”

* Products currently manufactured by co under brand names of Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Brand do not fall into category of super-luxury cars as stipulated in notice Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.