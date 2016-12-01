BRIEF-Baic Motor Corp updates on new regulation on super luxury cars

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Baic Motor Corp Ltd

* “Company expects that company’s investment income from benz sales will not be affected by aforesaid new regulation”

* Ministry of finance and state administration of taxation promulgated “notice on imposing additional consumption tax on super-luxury cars”

* Products currently manufactured by co under brand names of Beijing Benz, Beijing Hyundai and Beijing Brand do not fall into category of super-luxury cars as stipulated in notice