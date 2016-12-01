FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
December 1, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says gaming sectors in U.S. and Macau are on two separate growth trajectories heading into 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says gaming sectors in U.S. and Macau are on two separate growth trajectories heading into 2017

* Has assigned stable rating and sector outlooks to gaming sectors in U.S. and Macau

* Says in Singapore, gross gaming revenues will stall on weakness in its VIP segment

* Forecasts Macau's gaming revenues will finish 2016 down 4% before rebounding to mid-single-digit growth in 2017

* Macau gaming market appears poised for a long recovery, while U.S. gaming market muddles along with flat revenues

* Says if casino gaming becomes legal, Japan would likely have largest gaming market in APAC outside of Macau

* China's economic slowdown appears to be benign to tourism throughout APAC, spurring casino developments in South Korea, Vietnam, Philippines Source text for Eikon:

