9 months ago
BRIEF-Jason Holdings updates on claim by ANZ against a director of Co
December 1, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Jason Holdings updates on claim by ANZ against a director of Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Jason Holdings Limited

* Solicitors for anz filed a bankruptcy application against mr sim choon joo, an executive director of company

* Bankruptcy Application Against Director Of The Company

* Bankruptcy application is fixed for hearing on 15 december 2016 in high court of republic of singapore

* Trustee in bankruptcy proposed to be appointed by anz is chan yee hong from nexia ts risk advisory pte ltd.

* On 24 november 2016, bankruptcy application was served on sim choon joo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
