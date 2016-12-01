FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says 2017 recovery expected to be weak for LATAM sovereigns amid subdued commodity prices
December 1, 2016 / 3:36 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says 2017 recovery expected to be weak for LATAM sovereigns amid subdued commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch says 2017 recovery expected to be weak for LATAM sovereigns amid subdued commodity prices

* Forecasts LATAM region to grow at an average 2% in 2017-18, compared with an average 4.1% during 2010-13

* Greater trade protectionism and tighter immigration controls following U.S. elections are downward risks for region

* Capacity of monetary policy to support growth remains limited in region, as central banks seek to consolidate current disinflation path Source text for Eikon:

