FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch says stable 2017 outlook for European automotive manufacturers
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
December 1, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says stable 2017 outlook for European automotive manufacturers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says stable 2017 outlook for European automotive manufacturers

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers - expect pace of new vehicle sales growth in Europe to decline to 2%-3% in 2017

* Fitch: stable outlook on European automotive sector reflects views for modest increase in global new vehicle sales,further moderate growth in europe

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers-don't believe Brexit will result in sales collapse in UK,but may accelerate,amplify cyclical sales decline expected

* Fitch on European automotive manufacturers- expect a limited effect from Brexit on sales in other European markets Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.