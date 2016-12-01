BRIEF-Caterpillar calls market estimate for its 2017 profit "too optimistic"
* Caterpillar - "encouraged by potential of U.S. infrastructure bill, tax reform, smart regulation, commodity prices and the recent OPEC announcement"
Dec 1 Range Resources Corp
* Range Resources Corp says on Nov 30, board of directors approved an increase to size of board from ten to eleven members-SEC filing
* Range Resources Corp says appointment of Steffen E. Palko to serve as a director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, Dec 1 General Motors Co said on Thursday its Canadian sales rose 31 percent in November, compared with the same month a year earlier, fueled by strong demand for SUVs and light trucks and two extra selling days.