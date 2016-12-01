FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Great panther temporarily halts processing at its Topia mine to facilitate transition to new tailings facility
December 1, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Great panther temporarily halts processing at its Topia mine to facilitate transition to new tailings facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd :

* Great Panther temporarily halts processing at its Topia mine to facilitate transition to new tailings facility

* Great Panther Silver Ltd - Accounting for plant shutdown, company expects production for 2016 to come in just over 3.9 million silver equivalent ounces

* Great Panther Silver - reaffirming expectation to achieve lower end of guidance ranges for cash cost of $4.00 - 5.00 per payable silver ounce

* Mine operations will continue through plant shutdown and all ore will be stockpiled and processed in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

