BRIEF-Hexagon sets new five-year growth, profitability goals

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Hexagon :

* Hexagon launches new financial plan at capital markets day

* Says new five-year financial plan stretching to 2021

* Says base case scenario: sales targets of 4.6 billion EUR and EBIT margin of 27 percent

* Says sales target is built upon assumption that hexagon achieves an average sales growth of 8 percent per year, whereof approximately 5 percent is assumed to be organic growth

* Says opportunity case scenario: sales target of 5.1 billion EUR and EBIT margin of 28 percent

* Hexagon had sales of 2.3 billion euro and an EBIT margin of 22.9 percent in the first nine months of 2016

* Says organic growth is to be reached through a combination of new initiatives/applications and development of existing portfolios, supported by higher sales growth of software and solution-centric business

* Says board would like to reiterate its full support for Ola Rollen to continue as president and CEO for Hexagon following ongoing insider trading investigation

* Says our lawyers and independent legal experts in Norway have now got opportunity to study prosecutor's complete material of investigation

* Says their assessment stands firm - allegations against Ola Rollen are meritless and he should therefore be completely cleared of charges

* Hexagon shares little changed after release, down 1.8 percent by 1440 GMT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)