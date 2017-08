Dec 1 (Reuters) - Visa Inc :

* Visa says has decided to delay the U.S. domestic Automated Fuel Dispenser EMV activation date from October 1, 2017 to October 1, 2020 - Website

* Visa says EMV liability shift at ATMs will not change and will take effect as planned on October 1, 2017

Source : (vi.sa/2fJ964P)