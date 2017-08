Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cegedim SA :

* Cegedim Logiciels Medicaux to supply four new health centers in greater Paris area

* Cegedim Logiciels Medicaux has been chosen by Syndicat Intercommunal Pour L'informatique Municipale du Val-de-Marne to manage 4 municipal health facilities in department Source text: bit.ly/2gYW6bN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)