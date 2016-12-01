FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Caterpillar calls market estimate for its 2017 profit "too optimistic"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc :

* Caterpillar - "encouraged by potential of U.S. infrastructure bill, tax reform, smart regulation, commodity prices and the recent OPEC announcement"

* On track for over $2 billion of period and variable cost reduction for the FY 2016

* FY 2017 Thomson First Call consensus estimates of EPS of $3.25 on $38 billion sales is "too optimistic considering expected headwinds"

* Thomson First Call consensus estimate of $38 billion in FY 2017 sales and revenue is "reasonable midpoint expectation"

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.25, revenue view $38.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oil prices remain "volatile and not high enough to drive substantial investment" in 2017

* 2017 outlook for construction in China "generally positive" but dependent on continued government support for growth

* Economic growth in Europe, and impact of Brexit on growth is a concern

* Potential infrastructure bill in U.S. a positive, but little impact expected in 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gDoBbp Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
