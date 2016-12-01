FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Canon is helping Japan build a low-cost "mini-rocket" for future satellite launches - Nikkei
December 1, 2016

BRIEF-Canon is helping Japan build a low-cost "mini-rocket" for future satellite launches - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Canon Inc is helping Japan build a low-cost “mini-rocket” for future satellite launches - Nikkei

* IHI unit, IHI Aerospace is handling development of key engine parts for the rocket such as a fuel injector - Nikkei

* Initial launch of the rocket is slated for early next year from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture -Nikkei

* Engineers from Canon's unit, Canon Electronics, have joined a team led by JAXA, that is building the rocket - Nikkei Source text - s.nikkei.com/2gDwv4L

