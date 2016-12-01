FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 1, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-MolMed signs term sheet with Megapharm to distribute Zalmoxis in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Molecular Medicine SpA (MolMed) :

* Signs term sheet with Megapharm Ltd defining main terms and conditions for supply, registration, promotion and distribution of Zalmoxis in Israel

* Zalmoxis is conditionally authorized by the European Commission for adult patients affected by leukemia or other high-risk hematological malignancies

* Within April 30, 2017, the terms contained in agreement to be incorporated into a definitive contract, pursuant to which Megapharm Ltd will be appointed by MolMed SpA as the exclusive licensee, under certain terms and conditions, to market, sell and distribute Zalmoxis in Israel

Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

