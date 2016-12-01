FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's says European CLO investor base will widen in 2017
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 6:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says European CLO investor base will widen in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says European CLO investor base will widen in 2017

* Moody’s says if ECB introduces leveraged lending guidance similar to that in US, don’t see it having much impact on quality of loans going into new CLOs

* Moody‘s- expect US CLO managers to enter the european market; investor interest in multi-currency deals will remain limited.

* Moody's on European CLO- risk retention, with which european firms have dealt for a couple of years, poses a high barrier to entry for many companies Source text : [bit.ly/2fQ3Esk]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.