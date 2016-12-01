BRIEF-Moody's says European CLO investor base will widen in 2017

Dec 1 (Reuters) -

* Moody’s says European CLO investor base will widen in 2017

* Moody’s says if ECB introduces leveraged lending guidance similar to that in US, don’t see it having much impact on quality of loans going into new CLOs

* Moody‘s- expect US CLO managers to enter the european market; investor interest in multi-currency deals will remain limited.

* Moody's on European CLO- risk retention, with which european firms have dealt for a couple of years, poses a high barrier to entry for many companies Source text : [bit.ly/2fQ3Esk]