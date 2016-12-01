BRIEF-Becton Dickinson and Co amends Maximum Tender Offers

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson and Co :

* Amended Maximum Tender Offers to increase Maximum Tender SubCap its 6.375% senior notes due 2019 from $250 million to $338.4 million

* Amended Maximum Tender Offers to increase maximum tender subcap for 3.875% senior notes due 2024 from $150 million to $221.1 million

* Amended Maximum Tender Offers to increase aggregate maximum tender cap from $1.1 billion to $1.46 billion

* Amended Maximum Tender Offers to extend expiration date from 11:59 p.m. on Dec 14 to 11:59 p.m on Dec 15 (New York time)