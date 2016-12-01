FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wells Fargo approved changes to co's non-employee director compensation program effective Oct. 12 - SEC filing
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 1, 2016 / 8:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo approved changes to co's non-employee director compensation program effective Oct. 12 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co :

* Wells Fargo & Co approved changes to company's non-employee director compensation program effective October 12, 2016 - SEC filing

* Changes provide for a $250,000 annual retainer for company's independent chairman

* Changes provide for a $100,000 annual retainer for independent vice chairman

* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that board shall annually elect chairman from among its independent directors

* Amended by-laws to add new section 4.5 which provides that board may elect one of its independent directors as vice chairman

* Incorporated certain conforming changes throughout by-laws to remove references to lead director role Source text (bit.ly/2fQoBmR) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.